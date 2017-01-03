Valhalla Golf Club

Given a difficult piece of land on which to create Valhalla , Jack Nicklaus drew on his training under both Pete Dye and Desmond Muirhead to produce a unique design, with an alternate fairway par 5, a par 4 with an island green and an 18th green shaped like a horseshoe. Valhalla has proven to be a great championship site.

