U.S. prosecutors name FBI agent who they say leaked insider trading probe
Jan 4 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday identified the FBI agent who they say admitted to leaking information to reporters about an insider trading probe involving a sports gambler and golfer Phil Mickelson, prosecutors said on Wednesday. David Chaves, a Federal Bureau of Investigation coordinating supervisory special agent, was identified in court papers filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan as the agent they say leaked details about the probe of gambler William "Billy" Walters.
