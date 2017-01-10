Two big reasons why Valerie Adams' damehood is important for New Zealand sport
Adams became just the third New Zealand sportswoman elevated to Dame status, joining netball coach Dame Lois Muir ) and former squash world champion and current Race Relations Conciliator Dame Susan Devoy . There are plenty of sporting Sirs, however, including track and field greats Murray Halberg, Peter Snell and John Walker, rugby stars Colin Meads, Brian Lochore and John Kirwan, rugby coaches Graham Henry and Gordon Tietjens, golfer Bob Charles, sailor Russell Coutts, cricket legend Richard Hadlee and shearing supremo David Fagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC