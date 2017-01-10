Two big reasons why Valerie Adams' da...

Two big reasons why Valerie Adams' damehood is important for New Zealand sport

12 hrs ago

Adams became just the third New Zealand sportswoman elevated to Dame status, joining netball coach Dame Lois Muir ) and former squash world champion and current Race Relations Conciliator Dame Susan Devoy . There are plenty of sporting Sirs, however, including track and field greats Murray Halberg, Peter Snell and John Walker, rugby stars Colin Meads, Brian Lochore and John Kirwan, rugby coaches Graham Henry and Gordon Tietjens, golfer Bob Charles, sailor Russell Coutts, cricket legend Richard Hadlee and shearing supremo David Fagan.

Chicago, IL

