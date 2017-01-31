Tiger's travail: young crop of stars complicates his task
There was the putt on the 18th hole, a 60-footer for eagle that peeled off to the right, broke back to the left and slowly tumbled into the cup as it was losing speed. Not since the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines has a putt on the 18th hole received so much attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Jan 27
|Old Phart
|5
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan 25
|bruh
|10
|With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ...
|Jan 24
|PUSMMA
|2
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec '16
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC