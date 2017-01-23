Tiger Woods returns to Riviera, where PGA Tour career began
Woods discusses his imp... Demonstrators have taken control of Mexican border crossings with the U.S. several times in the past month to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes in an unusual, if not unprecedented, show of protest The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge on Monday to throw out a lawsuit filed by Microsoft that seeks to quash a law that prohibits the company from telling its customers when the government demands... The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge on Monday to throw out a lawsuit filed by Microsoft that seeks to quash a law that prohibits the company from telling its customers when the government demands their electronic data New York City has agreed to pay up to $75 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit that accused police officers of writing at least 900,000 summonses for offenses like trespassing that were later dismissed... New York ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cour...
|3
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Jan 11
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC