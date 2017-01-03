Tiger Woods is returning to competitive action at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will compete in three events starting with the Farmers Insurance Open held at Torrey Pines, which begins on January 26. Woods will take part in his first PGA tournament of 2017 at an event he has won seven times and last won in 2013, with the event organisers announcing that the former world number one is committed to playing. The 41-year-old recently returned to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after 15 months away from the sport to recover from back injuries and is stepping up his workload as he aims to take part in a more tournaments in 2017.
