Tiger Woods, Donald Trump, more: 5 things you need to know Thursday The biggest news to start your morning. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://usat.ly/2kw5IZ7 President Trump is accompanied by Vice President Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly during a meeting at the Homeland Security Department in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.