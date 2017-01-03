Tiger Woods' Chicago golf course project runs afoul of some in community
Not everyone in the Chicago area is thrilled with the South Side golf project involving Tiger Woods that was unveiled recently. "[T]he lakefront golf course project has been conceived and planned largely out of public view, rankling park watchdogs who say the community has had no voice in such a significant remaking of public lands," Kathy Bergen of the Chicago Tribune writes .
