Tiger leaves Torrey Pines early, and he wasn't alone

On Friday, the Dickinson Gators fended off a tough challenge from the Clear Lake Falcons to log a 59-54 win in front of their home fans to improve to 9-0 in District 24-6A. Of Dickinson's nine district wins, Friday's was the sixth to be decided by five or less points and the eighth win by just single digits La Marque's boys proved their coach's belief in front of the home crowd on Friday night, as the Cougars' oppressive defense smothered East Bernard in a 69-45 rout that kept the state's fifth-ranked squad in Class 3A undefeated in 24-3A while improving to 14-14 overall.

