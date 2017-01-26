Tiger leaves Torrey Pines early, and ...

Tiger leaves Torrey Pines early, and he wasn't alone

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

On Friday, the Dickinson Gators fended off a tough challenge from the Clear Lake Falcons to log a 59-54 win in front of their home fans to improve to 9-0 in District 24-6A. Of Dickinson's nine district wins, Friday's was the sixth to be decided by five or less points and the eighth win by just single digits La Marque's boys proved their coach's belief in front of the home crowd on Friday night, as the Cougars' oppressive defense smothered East Bernard in a 69-45 rout that kept the state's fifth-ranked squad in Class 3A undefeated in 24-3A while improving to 14-14 overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Fri Old Phart 5
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Jan 25 bruh 10
News With Two 59's in Back-to-Back Weeks on the PGA ... Jan 24 PUSMMA 2
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Jan 20 North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec '16 ThomasA 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC