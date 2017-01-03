Thomas takes 2-shot lead over Matsuyama in Kapalua
Justin Thomas, who as a skinny kid in Kentucky had to hit driver to reach a par 3 in junior golf, stood on the 14th tee at Kapalua trying to decide if 3-wood would be enough to drive the green on a par that was playing 287 yards up the hill. "It needs to be something hot to run up there," he said.
