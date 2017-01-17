Thomas Bjorn will have four Europe team wild card picks for the 2018 Ryder Cup
Thomas Bjorn will have four wild card picks for the 2018 Ryder Cup after the European Tour announced changes to the qualification process. Bjorn, announced as European captain in December, will aim to wrestle back the famous trophy at Le Golf National in France next year and has seemingly been aided by the new rules.
