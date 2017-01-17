These jaw-dropping golf birdies are s...

These jaw-dropping golf birdies are sending Instagram wild with their ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

When most of us picture golf, we think of retired old men hacking their way round blustery courses in Scotland. A new craze has emerged where scantily clad girls show of their skills in unbelievable videos posted to the social media site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming golf tournaments to aid several local ... (Aug '10) Fri North Halton cour... 3
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Jan 11 stellapope 4
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec '16 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec '16 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec '16 Mike Klais 1
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,165,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC