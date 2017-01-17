Spieth looking forward to a tough competitiona in 2017
American Jordan Spieth faces "very tough competition" to return to the top of the world golf rankings this year, he said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who won the U.S. Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, started his campaign with a third-place finish in last week's Sony Open in Hawaii and lies fifth in the rankings.
