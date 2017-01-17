Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello set the pace in Abu Dhabi

Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello produced a brilliant finish to set the clubhouse target on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Cabrera Bello, who was unbeaten on his debut at Hazeltine last year, added a 66 to his opening 67 to finish 11 under par, two shots ahead of compatriot Pablo Larrazabal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.