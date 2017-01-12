South Yorkshire's former Ryder Cup captain John Jacobs OBE dies aged 91

Former professional golfer John Jacobs OBE, who helped found the European Tour and was twice European Ryder Cup captain, has died at the age of 91. Born in Woodsetts, Rotherham, in 1925, his first paid position was as an assistant at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield. He went on to lead the Ryder Cup teams in 1979 and 1981, which were the first two competitions to feature a combined European side.

