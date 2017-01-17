Soundtrack to golf: Music played on r...

Soundtrack to golf: Music played on range at Abu Dhabi event

Looking relaxed in his black shorts and ankle-length socks, Thongchai Jaidee took aim at the range and hit a shot into the cloudless sky to the backdrop of "The Zephyr Song" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In the latest move to make golf more entertaining and fun for both players and spectators, music is being played on the range throughout the week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

