Sergio Garcia to marry former college golfer Angela Akins in 2017
The 36-year-old Spaniard announced Friday on Twitter that he and Angela Akins will wed some time this year. Some very exciting news for us! We are getting married this year! Thrilled to see what the future bring us! @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/l6gUIJkdA6 The 31-year-old started out college on TCU's women's golf team but would play her college golf at the University of Texas.
