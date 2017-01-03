Ryan Moore, Justin Thomas share lead at Tournament of Champions
Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas finished strong Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Moore birdied four of his last five holes, including a pair of wedges that he stuffed into tap-in range on the 16th and 18th holes that carried him to a 6-under 67. He played in the same group with Thomas, who birdied his last two holes for a 67. As many as six players were tied for the lead at one point on another picturesque afternoon along the rugged coast of Maui.
