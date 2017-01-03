Ryan Moore, Justin Thomas share lead ...

Ryan Moore, Justin Thomas share lead at Tournament of Champions

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas finished strong Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the SBS Tournament of Champions. Moore birdied four of his last five holes, including a pair of wedges that he stuffed into tap-in range on the 16th and 18th holes that carried him to a 6-under 67. He played in the same group with Thomas, who birdied his last two holes for a 67. As many as six players were tied for the lead at one point on another picturesque afternoon along the rugged coast of Maui.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec '16 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec '16 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC