Rose, Johnson try to make up ground on Thomas

Justin Rose, of England, lines up his putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu. Justin Rose, of England, lines up his putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.