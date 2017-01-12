Rory McIlroy withdraws from Abu Dhabi...

Rory McIlroy withdraws from Abu Dhabi Championship with rib injury

The Northern Irishman played through the pain in losing a play-off to Graeme Storm at the BMW SA Open on Sunday, having said on Friday morning he had considered pulling out of the event due to the problem. No timetable has been given for his return, but the European Tour announced he would miss this week's event in Abu Dhabi.

