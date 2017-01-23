Rory McIlroy hopes to be back in action from injury at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March
Rory McIlroy does not expect to be back in action from a rib injury until the WGC-Mexico Championship in March - just a month before the Masters. The Northern Irishman missed last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the European Tour subsequently confirmed he would also not take part in the Dubai Desert Classic.
