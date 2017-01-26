Reid golf's first
Reid Brown from Wingham is the first golfer to win the Manning River Times-MidCoast Council-Ken McDonald Memorial Sportstar of the Year. Reid Brown accepts the Manning River Times-Ken McDonald Memorial Sportstar of the Year award at yesterday's ceremony in Taree.
