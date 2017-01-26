Record 9-way tie for lead halfway thr...

Record 9-way tie for lead halfway through Qatar Masters

14 hrs ago

Welsh golfer Bradley Dredge still led the Qatar Masters after the renowned gusts returned for the second round on Friday, but he had company. The last time nine players were tied on top was after the first round of the 1997 Wales Open, but this was the first time in Tour history so many led after 36 holes.

Chicago, IL

