Pro golfer 'killed himself in front of his wife' after forcing his way into their home
A professional golfer who spent years on the European Tour has died after he allegedly took his family hostage and shot himself in the head. Wayne Westner , who ranked as high as No 40 in the world at one time, is alleged to have killed himself in front of his wife at the family's home in Pennington, South Africa.
