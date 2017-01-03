Pro golfer 'killed himself in front o...

Pro golfer 'killed himself in front of his wife' after forcing his way into their home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A professional golfer who spent years on the European Tour has died after he allegedly took his family hostage and shot himself in the head. Wayne Westner , who ranked as high as No 40 in the world at one time, is alleged to have killed himself in front of his wife at the family's home in Pennington, South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec '16 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC