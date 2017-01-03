Pressel goes over $1 million again with cancer charity
Midway through the 10th anniversary of the "Morgan and Friends" charity tournament to raise money to fight cancer, Morgan Pressel looked around the room and asked how many people were there for the first event at St. Andrews County Club in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Even more touching was the number of people who still remember her mother, Kathryn Krickstein Pressel, who died 15 years ago of breast cancer.
