Prayad an inspiration to young golfers

Evergreen Thai golfer Prayad Marksaeng will have a special reason to celebrate his 51st birthday on Monday, after winning the prestigious Singapore Open last week, his 10th victory on the Asian Tour. The one-shot victory didn't come easily, overcoming such international stars as Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia.

