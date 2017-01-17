Phil Mickelson returns with scrambling 68 at La Quinta

Phil Mickelson shot a scrambling 4-under 68 on Thursday in the CareerBuilder Challenge, leaving him four strokes back in his return from two sports hernia surgeries. The 46-year-old Mickelson had surgery Oct. 19 - three days after tying for eighth in the season-opening Safeway Open - and again Dec. 12. He opened the three-course event at La Quinta Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.