Phil Mickelson calls his 4-under 68 'phenomenal' in return to golf from surgery
I'll say this about Phil Mickelson: The man knows how to make a splash. Big Lefty made his 2017 debut on Thursday at the CareerBuilder Challenge where he doubles as the tournament ambassador.
