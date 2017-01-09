PGA Tour Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
Fabian Gomez was last year's big winner at the Sony Open. Who will close out the PGA Tour's Hawaiian swing with a victory this time around? With the Tournament of Champions in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour now moves on to the second half of its annual swing through the Aloha State: the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Golf Now.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec '16
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC