PGA Tour Power Rankings: SBS Tournament of Champions
Jordan Spieth won the title last year, but who will be the PGA Tour's next champion at the Tournament of Champions? Golf fans, rejoice! After what felt like an interminable offseason, PGA Tour golf will be back on our television screens this week in the form of the SBS Tournament of Champions. With 32 of 2016's winners slated to compete, including a host of big names, it should be a fitting start to a brand new year of great shotmaking and thrilling competition.
