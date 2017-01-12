Peru's Julian Perico shoots 64, leads Latin America Amateur
Peruvian teen Julian Perico shot a tournament-record 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship. The winner Sunday will receive an exemption to the Masters and spots in the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.
