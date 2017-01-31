Perez goes on a tear after return fro...

Perez goes on a tear after return from surgery

Pat Perez had a PGA Tour event in Mexico in his plans when he returned from shoulder surgery that kept him out for seven months. Perez had surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and started the season on a major medical extension, giving him 15 events to regain his card.

