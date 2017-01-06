Oakmont Country Club named No. 5 grea...

Oakmont Country Club named No. 5 greatest course in Golf Digest rankings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In its biennial list of 100 courses , the golf magazine remarked on Oakmont's thick rough, fiendishly difficult bunkers, sloping fairways, tree-less vistas and signature fast greens. The crown jewel of Western Pennsylvania's golf courses, Oakmont has played host to the U.S. Open a record nine times, most recently in June, when Dustin Johnson won his first major on the rain-soaked course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec '16 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec '16 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC