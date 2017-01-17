No practice, no problem: Stenson lead...

No practice, no problem: Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi

" Henrik Stenson chipped in from 30 yards and had seven more birdies Thursday to open the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with an 8-under 64 in his first competitive round of 2017. Showing no rustiness from an offseason of little practice, the fourth-ranked Stenson led by two strokes midway through the first round.

