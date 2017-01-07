A week into his job as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan is looking to broaden golf's appeal New PGA Tour commissioner looking for broader audience A week into his job as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan is looking to broaden golf's appeal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i54llX KAPALUA, Hawaii - A week into his job as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan is looking to broaden golf's appeal. Monahan said Saturday he was awake from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. thinking about various challenges facing golf, though that was more a product of jet lag after getting to Hawaii for the PGA Tour's opening two events of the year.

