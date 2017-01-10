MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo meets wi...

MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo meets with Donald Trump in New York in 2015. File photo: MNC Group

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner, a billionaire developer and media mogul, has announced he might run for president in Indonesia's 2019 elections. "If there is no one I can believe who can fix the problems of the country, I may try to run for president," Hary Tanoesoedibjo told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC