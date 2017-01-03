McIlroy's Irish Open approach named shot of year

Rory McIlroy's stunning finish to secure his maiden Irish Open title in May has been recognised by the European Tour, awarding his approach to the final hole as the shot of the year. The Holywood native fought back on the back nine at the K Club to snatch the title from Scotland's Russell Knox, following a simply stunning display of nerve and shot selection coming down the straight at the 2006 Ryder Cup venue.

