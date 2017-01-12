McIlroy to have tests on his injured back

One tournament into the new year, Rory McIlroy is going for tests on his back Monday to make sure he is fit enough to play Abu Dhabi without further damage. McIlroy felt pain in his back before the second round of the South African Open, and it lingered throughout the final round, where he closed with a 67 and lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.