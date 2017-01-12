McIlroy gets strong start to 2017 with opening 67 at SA Open
Rory McIlroy made an impressive start to 2017 with a new set of clubs, shooting a 5-under 67 in the first round at the SA Open on Thursday. Making his first appearance at the tournament since 2008, McIlroy rolled in seven birdies - including four straight from Nos.
