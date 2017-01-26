Lincicome, Thompson lead US breakaway in LPGA Tour opener

Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson led a U.S. Solheim Cup breakaway Friday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic. Lincicome shot an 8-under 65 to reach 17-under 129 at Ocean Club Golf Course, and Thompson had a career-best 61 to pull within a stroke.

