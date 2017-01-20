Langer takes one-shot lead over Coupl...

Langer takes one-shot lead over Couples at Hualalai

Read more: The Washington Post

KONA, Hawaii - Bernhard Langer closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot a 7-under 65 Friday for a 15-under-129 total and a one-shot lead over Fred Couples after the second round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Langer began the day tied for first with defending champion Duffy Waldorf and Marco Dawson after an opening-round 64 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course located adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Chicago, IL

