Landry wins in the Bahamas, 2nd victory on Web.com Tour

Andrew Landry took a step toward returning to the PGA Tour on Wednesday by closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Landry, who shared the 54-hole lead with Chase Parker, took the lead for good with a birdie on the 13th hole and then made eagle on the par-5 14th to start to pull away.

