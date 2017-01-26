Landry wins in the Bahamas, 2nd victory on Web.com Tour
Andrew Landry took a step toward returning to the PGA Tour on Wednesday by closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Landry, who shared the 54-hole lead with Chase Parker, took the lead for good with a birdie on the 13th hole and then made eagle on the par-5 14th to start to pull away.
