Jon Rahm wins star-studded Farmers Insurance Open Rahm's 13-under was the best in a field full of major champions. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jHf5aW Jon Rahm celebrates after a eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.