Jim Furyk set to be next US Ryder Cup captain

Jim Furyk is expected to be named Ryder Cup captain for the United States' defence of the trophy in France in 2018. The 46-year-old, who was assistant to Davis Love for last year's victory at Hazeltine , appears to have been given the nod by the US Ryder Cup committee, which included Love as well as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

