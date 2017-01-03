Jim Furyk set to be next US Ryder Cup captain
Jim Furyk is expected to be named Ryder Cup captain for the United States' defence of the trophy in France in 2018. The 46-year-old, who was assistant to Davis Love for last year's victory at Hazeltine , appears to have been given the nod by the US Ryder Cup committee, which included Love as well as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec '16
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC