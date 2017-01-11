Jim Furyk named as US captain for 201...

Jim Furyk named as US captain for 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The PGA of America has announced the 46-year-old, a veteran of nine playing appearances, will succeed Davis Love as the US seek to defend the trophy they won at Hazeltine last October. Fred Couples was also a leadership contender for the match at Le Golf National near Paris but Furyk, a vice-captain to Love last year, was the preferred choice of the US Ryder Cup committee.

