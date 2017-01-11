Jim Furyk named 2018 Ryder Cup captai...

Jim Furyk named 2018 Ryder Cup captain for the United States golf team

Former US Open winner Jim Furyk will captain the defending champion United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe at Le Golf National in Paris. Furyk, nine times a player in the biennial competition, served as a vice-captain under Davis Love III at Hazeltine last October for the US team that won golf's top team event for the first time since 2008.

