Jaye Marie Green practices for the LP...

Jaye Marie Green practices for the LPGA's season opener by hitting golf balls in a bikini

15 hrs ago

The Bahamas wreaked havoc on the Web.com Tour's season opener last week. In high winds, Kyle Thompson wound up being the lone player under par and one golfer even lost 32 golf balls while shooting rounds of 91 and 95. But the LPGA is in the area this week for its first event of 2017, and it looks like the ladies are going to be a bit luckier with the weather.

