Jason Day to return to action at Tournament of Champions in Hawaii

World golf No.1 Jason Day is set to end a three-and-a-half month absence when he returns to action at this week's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The 29-year-old Australian retains a handy gap atop the world rankings from Rory McIlroy and the charging Dustin Johnson despite not having played since being forced to withdraw during the second round of the Tour Championship on September 23. Plagued by recurring back spasms, Day shut down for the rest of 2016, skipping the big Australian events and keeping a low profile as he worked to get his body right.

