Jason Day to return to action at Tour...

Jason Day to return to action at Tournament of Champions in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

World golf No.1 Jason Day is set to end a three-and-a-half month absence when he returns to action at this week's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The 29-year-old Australian retains a handy gap atop the world rankings from Rory McIlroy and the charging Dustin Johnson despite not having played since being forced to withdraw during the second round of the Tour Championship on September 23. Plagued by recurring back spasms, Day shut down for the rest of 2016, skipping the big Australian events and keeping a low profile as he worked to get his body right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC