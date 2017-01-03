Jamaica Golf Open back after four-year absence
THE prestigious Jamaica Open Golf Championship returns after a four-year absence with its 50th staging, to be held at the world-famous Half Moon Golf Course in Montego Bay, January 11-14. The tournament was last played in 2012 to celebrate Jamaica's 50th Independence celebrations.
