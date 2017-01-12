Island adventure for Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman

While walking on the 11th fairway with playing partner Justin Thomas , Jordan Spieth points to something off the course during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Honolulu. less While walking on the 11th fairway with playing partner Justin Thomas , Jordan Spieth points to something off the course during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 12, ... more Not long after Spieth watched good friend Justin Thomas shoot 59 at the Sony Open , he decided to join Kaufman for an island adventure .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.